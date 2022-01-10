Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Lower

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) has seen 18.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.67B, closed the recent trade at $4.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -4.43% during that session. The DIDI stock price is -318.84% off its 52-week high price of $18.01 and -2.56% below the 52-week low of $4.41. The 3-month trading volume is 21.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Sporting -4.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the DIDI stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 19.02%. Year-to-date, DiDi Global Inc. shares have moved -9.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) have changed -35.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $76.52 while the price target rests at a high of $76.52. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1679.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1679.53% from the levels at last check today.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.68% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.87 billion for the current quarter.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.83% with a share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiDi Global Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 75.83 million shares worth more than $590.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 47.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $370.18 million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 4.35 million shares of worth $44.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.28 million shares of worth $35.16 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.