Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Shares Have Declined -2.60% Year To Date

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The TELL stock price is -92.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the TELL stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 13.08%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved -2.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have changed -10.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -167.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.56% from the levels at last check today.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 28.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 99.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.15 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.62 million and $13.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 122.10% for the current quarter and 88.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.80% over the past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.75% with a share float percentage of 42.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 30.3 million shares worth more than $118.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.58 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 23.11 million shares of worth $90.37 million while later fund manager owns 9.89 million shares of worth $38.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.