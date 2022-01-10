Small Cap Stock Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $775.37M, closed the recent trade at $6.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The VXRT stock price is -312.94% off its 52-week high price of $24.90 and 19.4% above the 52-week low of $4.86. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the VXRT stock price touched $6.03 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, Vaxart Inc. shares have moved -2.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have changed -7.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.25% from the levels at last check today.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxart Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.11%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.80% and -21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $356k and $506k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.20% for the current quarter and -90.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.00% over the past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.17% with a share float percentage of 39.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 8.63 million shares worth more than $68.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.36 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 6.26 million shares of worth $49.75 million while later fund manager owns 3.28 million shares of worth $26.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.