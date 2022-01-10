Small Cap Stock Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has seen 11.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.33M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The METX stock price is -1756.52% off its 52-week high price of $4.27 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the METX stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 16.36%. Year-to-date, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares have moved -9.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -25.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.62% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.95% with a share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten Holding Group Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ATW Spac Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.