Shares Of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Loss -15.94% In A Month

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The WTER stock price is -111.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 13.51% above the 52-week low of $0.96. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Sporting -4.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the WTER stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have moved -1.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) have changed -15.94%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 10.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.41 million shares worth more than $5.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 1.94 million shares of worth $3.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $1.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.