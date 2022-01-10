Shares In Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) -18.32% Down, YTD

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $680.88M, closed the last trade at $5.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The ADGI stock price is -1229.17% off its 52-week high price of $78.82 and 6.07% above the 52-week low of $5.57. The 3-month trading volume is 7.05 million shares.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ADGI stock price touched $5.93 or saw a rise of 20.83%. Year-to-date, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -18.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) have changed -84.31%.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.25% with a share float percentage of 140.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adagio Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $704.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 5.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.4 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $54.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $31.48 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.