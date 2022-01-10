Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Forecast To Gain 68.8% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) has seen 20.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.20M, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.05% during that session. The RVPH stock price is -208.01% off its 52-week high price of $9.61 and 16.35% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 75.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Sporting 5.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the RVPH stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved 2.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) have changed -21.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -220.51% from the levels at last check today.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.58%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.62% with a share float percentage of 30.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 1.2 million shares worth more than $4.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $1.73 million while later fund manager owns 76880.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.