Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -8.33% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -392.73% off its 52-week high price of $5.42 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting -8.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the PSTV stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 49.07%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -11.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 36950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.01%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.46% with a share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.60% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.