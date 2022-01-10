Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Surprises Wall Street With 17.09% Stock Price Gain

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.30M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 17.09% during that session. The PT stock price is -510.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 367.21K shares.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Sporting 17.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the PT stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 15.52%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved 12.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed -27.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.83% over the past 6 months.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.45% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 31349.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31349.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 7937.0 shares of worth $7142.0 while later fund manager owns 6075.0 shares of worth $6075.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.