Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.80% during that session. The OEG stock price is -474.36% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and -4.62% below the 52-week low of $2.04. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Sporting -5.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the OEG stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 19.75%. Year-to-date, Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) have changed -25.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -412.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -335.9% from the levels at last check today.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 164.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.02 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.34 million and $9.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 297.10% for the current quarter and 642.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -113.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.13% with a share float percentage of 28.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orbital Energy Group Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $8.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. held 4.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.93 million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $4.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $2.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.