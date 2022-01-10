Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Forecast To Gain 39.21% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $13.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -69.0% off its 52-week high price of $22.19 and 26.43% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the NVTS stock price touched $13.13 or saw a rise of 24.28%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved -22.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed -25.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.32% from current levels.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.36% over the past 6 months, compared to 26.60% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.39% with a share float percentage of 28.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tudor Investment Corporation with over 16965.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tudor Investment Corporation held 0.01% of shares outstanding.