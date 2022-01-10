KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 11.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.54B, closed the last trade at $20.87 per share which meant it gained $1.94 on the day or 10.25% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -273.74% off its 52-week high price of $78.00 and 27.41% above the 52-week low of $15.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 10.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the BEKE stock price touched $20.87 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc shares have moved 3.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -5.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $92.73 while the price target rests at a high of $208.53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -899.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -344.32% from current levels.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.65%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.02%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.