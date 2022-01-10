Investor Trust Slackened After ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Shares Gained By $0.66

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 9.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.09M, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 33.33% during that session. The AACG stock price is -648.11% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 62.12% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 439.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Sporting 33.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the AACG stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, ATA Creativity Global shares have moved 146.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 146.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) have changed 85.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.21% from current levels.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 40.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.53% with a share float percentage of 18.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATA Creativity Global having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 91544.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.