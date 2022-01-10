Investor Confidence Shakens After Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Share Prices Loss -$0.35

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.19M, closed the recent trade at $4.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The JWEL stock price is -466.59% off its 52-week high price of $25.78 and 7.25% above the 52-week low of $4.22. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Sporting -7.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the JWEL stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 48.53%. Year-to-date, Jowell Global Ltd. shares have moved -77.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -77.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) have changed -70.90%.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.50% over the past 6 months.

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.12% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jowell Global Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 17811.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11744.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68702.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 18253.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 11744.0 shares of worth $68467.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.