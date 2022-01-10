How Will C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the recent trade at $28.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -5.73% during that session. The AI stock price is -527.0% off its 52-week high price of $176.94 and 2.48% above the 52-week low of $27.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Sporting -5.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the AI stock price touched $28.22 or saw a rise of 12.77%. Year-to-date, C3.ai Inc. shares have moved -4.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) have changed -11.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C3.ai Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.33%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.70% and -20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.78 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $47.28 million and $52.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.20% for the current quarter and 36.90% for the next.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.34% with a share float percentage of 61.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Hughes Holdings LLC with over 8.65 million shares worth more than $400.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.61 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $92.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $81.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.