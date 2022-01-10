How Is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.(NASDAQ: PBTS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.11M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -1997.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 2.17% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 18.51%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -11.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -39.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1421.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1421.74% from current levels.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.03% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.49% with a share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 93179.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 43896.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49163.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 22594.0 shares of worth $27338.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.