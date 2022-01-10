How Is Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $6.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -213.68% off its 52-week high price of $19.95 and 19.97% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -4.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the HYZN stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 9.53%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved 2.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed -4.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.20% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.50% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.56 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.61% with a share float percentage of 37.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Investment Fund with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $55.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Public Investment Fund held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.6 million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $8.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $3.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.