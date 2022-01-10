Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.00M, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The ANY stock price is -315.97% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -4.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ANY stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 24.41%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved -7.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -31.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -247.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -247.22% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.