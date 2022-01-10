Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Marpai Inc. (MRAI)

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -24.82% during that session. The MRAI stock price is -138.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and -24.53% below the 52-week low of $3.30. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Sporting -24.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the MRAI stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 42.01%. Year-to-date, Marpai Inc. shares have moved -19.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) have changed -17.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -277.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -277.36% from the levels at last check today.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) estimates and forecasts

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marpai Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.