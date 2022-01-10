Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.41M, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -14.06% during that session. The GLMD stock price is -285.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and -6.17% below the 52-week low of $1.72. The 3-month trading volume is 133.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Sporting -14.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the GLMD stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 25.68%. Year-to-date, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved 3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have changed -19.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1443.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -270.37% from the levels at last check today.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.74%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 13.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -39.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.08% with a share float percentage of 21.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $5.02 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BVF Inc. held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ibex Investors LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 27177.0 shares of worth $67127.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.