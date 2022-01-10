Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Dropped -21.46% In One Month

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.82B, closed the last trade at $22.80 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 3.12% during that session. The FRSH stock price is -134.04% off its 52-week high price of $53.36 and 8.6% above the 52-week low of $20.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Sporting 3.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the FRSH stock price touched $22.80 or saw a rise of 14.96%. Year-to-date, Freshworks Inc. shares have moved -13.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) have changed -21.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.04 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -159.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 124.74% with a share float percentage of 124.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freshworks Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Steadview Capital Management, LLC with over 6.06 million shares worth more than $258.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Steadview Capital Management, LLC held 17.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.42 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.76% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $70.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $62.82 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.