Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Shares Have Loss -39.98% Over The Past Month

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) has seen 4.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.70M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The DUO stock price is -2548.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 5.41% above the 52-week low of $0.35. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the DUO stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 32.73%. Year-to-date, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares have moved -20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) have changed -39.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.75 while the price target rests at a high of $12.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3345.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3345.95% from current levels.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -242.86%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.93 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fangdd Network Group Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace Asia Ltd with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Marshall Wace Asia Ltd held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 64096.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71146.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 11938.0 shares of worth $12773.0 while later fund manager owns 9226.0 shares of worth $9871.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.