Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.20M, closed the recent trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.66% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -363.81% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and -0.48% below the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting -4.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the SOLO stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 17.0%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -23.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.88.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.19%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $810k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $239.81k and $185.02k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 237.80% for the current quarter and 770.20% for the next.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.81% with a share float percentage of 14.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.18 million shares worth more than $25.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 22.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.96 million and represent 4.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 21.62% shares in the company for having 7.0 million shares of worth $24.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $2.55 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.