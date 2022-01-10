Does Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.18M, closed the last trade at $9.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The LGVN stock price is -364.4% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 70.69% above the 52-week low of $2.84. The 3-month trading volume is 12.58 million shares.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the LGVN stock price touched $9.69 or saw a rise of 34.48%. Year-to-date, Longeveron Inc. shares have moved -19.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) have changed -55.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.09 while the price target rests at a high of $12.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.77% from current levels.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.21% over the past 6 months.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.84% with a share float percentage of 11.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Longeveron Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny, with the holding of over 86400.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 28260.0 shares of worth $99757.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.