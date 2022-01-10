Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.58% Rise

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.63 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.00M, closed the last trade at $3.21 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -1924.92% off its 52-week high price of $65.00 and 50.78% above the 52-week low of $1.58. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the CELZ stock price touched $3.21 or saw a rise of 17.27%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 45.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed 60.50%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.