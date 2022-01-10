Could Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.36% during that session. The SHCR stock price is -224.3% off its 52-week high price of $12.81 and -3.04% below the 52-week low of $4.07. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sporting -4.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the SHCR stock price touched $3.95 or saw a rise of 21.47%. Year-to-date, Sharecare Inc. shares have moved -12.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) have changed -27.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -279.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -203.8% from current levels.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.26% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.34% with a share float percentage of 30.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sharecare Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spring Creek Capital LLC with over 9.0 million shares worth more than $74.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Spring Creek Capital LLC held 2.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 7.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.08 million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 3.77 million shares of worth $31.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.76 million shares of worth $28.06 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.