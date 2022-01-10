Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.80M, closed the last trade at $1.42 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.77% during that session. The LODE stock price is -593.66% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 26.06% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 847.14K shares.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Sporting 6.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the LODE stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 22.83%. Year-to-date, Comstock Mining Inc. shares have moved 10.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) have changed -12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,050.00%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 315.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.31% with a share float percentage of 11.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Mining Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $4.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $2.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.