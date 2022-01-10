China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -11.19%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.58M, closed the recent trade at $3.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -11.19% during that session. The HGSH stock price is -12.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 54.69% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 478.72K shares.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

Sporting -11.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the HGSH stock price touched $3.09 or saw a rise of 11.46%. Year-to-date, China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares have moved 75.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) have changed 62.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.98, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.98 while the price target rests at a high of $2.98. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.56% from the levels at last check today.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 74.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.00% over the past 5 years.

HGSH Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 131.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.71% with a share float percentage of -2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China HGS Real Estate Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 61904.0 shares worth more than $93475.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 46280.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69882.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.