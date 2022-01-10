Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 88.63% Rise

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) has seen 27.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.29M, closed the recent trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $3.04 on the day or 88.63% during that session. The BBLG stock price is -189.8% off its 52-week high price of $18.75 and 50.08% above the 52-week low of $3.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.08K shares.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Sporting 88.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the BBLG stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, Bone Biologics Corporation shares have moved -2.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) have changed -9.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 38580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.80% over the past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bone Biologics Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.