Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Dropped -7.57% In One Month

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25B, closed the recent trade at $65.36 per share which meant it lost -$3.16 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The BYND stock price is -238.13% off its 52-week high price of $221.00 and 11.26% above the 52-week low of $58.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting -4.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the BYND stock price touched $65.36 or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc. shares have moved 5.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed -7.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $54.00 while the price target rests at a high of $106.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.38% from the levels at last check today.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -285.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -35.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.75 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $101.94 million and $108.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.20% for the current quarter and 25.40% for the next.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.15% with a share float percentage of 68.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.56 million shares worth more than $900.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $525.39 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $170.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $149.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.