An In-Depth Look At Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $23.57 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 4.20% during that session. The HYFM stock price is -305.09% off its 52-week high price of $95.48 and 6.66% above the 52-week low of $22.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 571.00K shares.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Sporting 4.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the HYFM stock price touched $23.57 or saw a rise of 19.11%. Year-to-date, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares have moved -16.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have changed -22.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 238.10%, compared to 39.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.30% and 15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.84 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $87.44 million and $111.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.20% for the current quarter and 30.60% for the next.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.44% with a share float percentage of 70.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.05 million shares worth more than $115.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.84 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $44.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $35.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.