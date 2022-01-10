Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 9.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.00M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -9.01% during that session. The ATHE stock price is -172.28% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 32.67% above the 52-week low of $0.68. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Sporting -9.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ATHE stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 17.89%. Year-to-date, Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares have moved 40.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have changed 11.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -296.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -296.04% from current levels.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.84% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alterity Therapeutics Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 16107.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20455.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.