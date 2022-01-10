Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s -12.15% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94B, closed the recent trade at $11.82 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -12.15% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -230.96% off its 52-week high price of $39.12 and -9.14% below the 52-week low of $12.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting -12.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ALLO stock price touched $11.82 or saw a rise of 23.2%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -9.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed -28.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.81%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.30% and -148.00% for the next quarter.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of -$10k for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.92% with a share float percentage of 96.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $481.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.87 million and represent 5.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 7.29 million shares of worth $187.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $64.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.