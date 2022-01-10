Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.36%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.08M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The ABEO stock price is -1122.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 12.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ABEO stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 19.48%. Year-to-date, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -7.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have changed -52.18%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.27%, compared to 7.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.50% over the past 5 years.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.96% with a share float percentage of 30.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abeona Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 8.01 million shares worth more than $8.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.2 million and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $2.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $1.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.