Year-To-Date, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Price Has Decrease -11.55%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the WEJO share is $19.90, that puts it down -228.93 from that peak though still a striking 23.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.65. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.04% in intraday trading to $6.05 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.55%, and it has moved by -7.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 45.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, WEJO is trading at a discount of -98.35% off the target high and -65.29% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Wejo Group Limited insiders own 46.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.42%, with the float percentage being 43.64%.