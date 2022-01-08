Year-To-Date, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Price Has Decrease -5.98%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the QURE share is $42.27, that puts it down -116.77 from that peak though still a striking 2.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.01. The company’s market capitalization is $906.56M, and the average trade volume was 593.95K shares over the past three months.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QURE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

uniQure N.V. (QURE) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $19.50 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -33.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.33, which implies an increase of 69.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, QURE is trading at a discount of -387.18% off the target high and -74.36% off the low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that uniQure N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares have gone down -30.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 326.69% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8,000.00% this quarter and then jump 45.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,169.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.75 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.56 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.09 million and $2.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -68.50% and then jump by 1,315.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return 9.40% in 2022.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

uniQure N.V. insiders own 6.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.79%, with the float percentage being 104.31%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $140.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $135.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $49.32 million.