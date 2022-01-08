Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $144.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the WIX share is $362.07, that puts it down -150.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.00. The company’s market capitalization is $8.29B, and the average trade volume was 762.30K shares over the past three months.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $144.83 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by -8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $243.83, which implies an increase of 40.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200.00 and $320.00 respectively. As a result, WIX is trading at a discount of -120.95% off the target high and -38.09% off the low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wix.com Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares have gone down -51.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -195.45% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,166.70% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $331.21 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $356.31 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -77.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.80% per annum.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Wix.com Ltd. insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.28%, with the float percentage being 95.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 561 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of Flossbach von Storch AG’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $723.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $404.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $299.91 million.