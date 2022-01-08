Why SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $2.95, that puts it down -490.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $11.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $0.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.28%, and it has moved by -24.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.33%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SPCB is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.50% in 2022.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders own 22.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.43%, with the float percentage being 16.14%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8931.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8037.0 market value.