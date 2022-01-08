Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL): With The Stock Up 72.19 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the WLL share is $72.66, that puts it down -2.29 from that peak though still a striking 72.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.97K shares over the past three months.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $71.03 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.82%, and it has moved by 1.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 171.94%. The short interest in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.78, which implies an increase of 12.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, WLL is trading at a discount of -33.75% off the target high and 1.45% off the low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.50% this quarter and then jump 48.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.23 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $351.84 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $212.27 million and $269 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.90% and then jump by 30.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.19%. While earnings are projected to return 387.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.59% per annum.

WLL Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

Whiting Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.46%, with the float percentage being 97.79%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 13.64% of all shares), a total value of $311.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $77.18 million.