What Will Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Be Like After It Jumps -37.99% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the TRT share is $13.73, that puts it down -37.99 from that peak though still a striking 61.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.86. The company’s market capitalization is $34.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.11K shares over the past three months.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

Trio-Tech International (TRT) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $9.95 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.91%, and it has moved by 5.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.21%. The short interest in Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70%. While earnings are projected to return -162.30% in 2022.

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

Trio-Tech International insiders own 37.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.03%, with the float percentage being 22.48%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 6.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97450.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 2.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trio-Tech International (TRT) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 50761.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37942.0, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.