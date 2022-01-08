We Just Learned Something New! After ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)’s -16.52% Loss This Week

During the last session, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.79% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the GWH share is $28.92, that puts it down -202.83 from that peak though still a striking 24.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) registered a -4.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.79% in intraday trading to $9.55 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.52%, and it has moved by -33.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.80, which implies an increase of 58.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, GWH is trading at a discount of -203.66% off the target high and -57.07% off the low.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

ESS Tech Inc. insiders own 44.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.12%, with the float percentage being 76.17%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $8.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26000.0 shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.