We Just Learned Something New About Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) This Week With Its 0.96% Gain

During the last session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.33% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the DAO share is $42.17, that puts it down -234.68 from that peak though still a striking 44.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average trade volume was 338.99K shares over the past three months.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DAO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Youdao Inc. (DAO) registered a 6.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.33% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.96%, and it has moved by 0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.47, which implies an increase of 89.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $82.91 and $180.94 respectively. As a result, DAO is trading at a discount of -1336.03% off the target high and -558.02% off the low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.40% this quarter and then jump 72.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.97 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170.63 million and $193.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% and then drop by -16.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -132.60% in 2022.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao Inc. insiders own 3.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.90%, with the float percentage being 73.24%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.14 million shares (or 38.39% of all shares), a total value of $170.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.97 million.