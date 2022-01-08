VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Rose 2.98% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -8.49% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the VZIO share is $28.80, that puts it down -61.98 from that peak though still a striking 2.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average trade volume was 783.82K shares over the past three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VZIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $17.78 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.49%, and it has moved by -14.19% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.32, which implies an increase of 37.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.50 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, VZIO is trading at a discount of -74.35% off the target high and -26.55% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $764.86 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $529.81 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 345.60% in 2022.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders own 55.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.93%, with the float percentage being 33.87%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $28.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $19.82 million.