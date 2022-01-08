Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) At $18.00 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.35% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the UTZ share is $30.09, that puts it down -67.17 from that peak though still a striking 23.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.92K shares over the past three months.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. UTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) registered a 4.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.35% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.85%, and it has moved by 12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.74%. The short interest in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 5.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 14.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, UTZ is trading at a discount of -44.44% off the target high and -5.56% off the low.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.60% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.15 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $286.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $246.3 million and $269.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 46.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.97% per annum.

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Utz Brands Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Utz Brands Inc. insiders own 24.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.50%, with the float percentage being 103.05%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $130.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $106.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $39.96 million.