The Time To Buy Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Is Now

During the last session, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the UDMY share is $32.62, that puts it down -121.9 from that peak though still a striking -0.68% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average trade volume was 791.34K shares over the past three months.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $14.70 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.77%, and it has moved by -30.23% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.10, which implies an increase of 56.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, UDMY is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -22.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.49 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152.38 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.30% per annum.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Udemy Inc. insiders own 19.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.31%, with the float percentage being 52.71%. BlackRock Funds-Global Long/Short Equity Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 16215.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.45 million in shares.