The Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Stock Dropped 11.46% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the JAMF share is $49.27, that puts it down -40.77 from that peak though still a striking 20.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. JAMF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $35.00 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.92%, and it has moved by 11.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.36, which implies an increase of 30.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, JAMF is trading at a discount of -68.57% off the target high and -8.57% off the low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jamf Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares have gone up 6.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.14% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.29 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.98 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.43 million and $81.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then jump by 28.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.15% per annum.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Jamf Holding Corp. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.69%, with the float percentage being 100.04%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 54.32 million shares (or 45.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.17 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 16.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $777.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $58.08 million.