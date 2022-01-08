The Current Price For Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.27% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the KDNY share is $19.85, that puts it down -38.42 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $750.70M, and the average trade volume was 406.02K shares over the past three months.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KDNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) registered a -6.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.27% in intraday trading to $14.34 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.08%, and it has moved by -10.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies an increase of 57.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, KDNY is trading at a discount of -178.94% off the target high and -74.34% off the low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares have gone down -3.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.39% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.30% this quarter and then jump 28.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.80% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $827k and $351k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.20%. While earnings are projected to return -20.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.71%, with the float percentage being 71.57%. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.38 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $43.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $10.36 million.