The $2.72 Value Of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the KULR share is $3.81, that puts it down -40.07 from that peak though still a striking 56.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $296.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KULR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.55% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by -14.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.33%. The short interest in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 3.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 48.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KULR is trading at a discount of -157.35% off the target high and -65.44% off the low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 273.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $680k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $209k and $418k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 225.40% and then jump by 163.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -40.70% in 2022.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc. insiders own 35.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.71%, with the float percentage being 5.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 3.30% of all shares), a total value of $6.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.