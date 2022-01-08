The $18.00 Value Of First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the FA share is $24.73, that puts it down -37.39 from that peak though still a striking 8.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 777.20K shares over the past three months.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. FA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) trade information

First Advantage Corporation (FA) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by 0.84% in 30 days. The short interest in First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.21, which implies an increase of 36.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, FA is trading at a discount of -72.22% off the target high and -44.44% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.79 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.41 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.30%. While earnings are projected to return -345.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.50% per annum.

FA Dividends

First Advantage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s Major holders

First Advantage Corporation insiders own 8.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.95%, with the float percentage being 102.17%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 110.73 million shares (or 72.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Advantage Corporation (FA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $33.34 million.