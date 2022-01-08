Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Surged -41.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TAOP share is $16.86, that puts it down -960.38 from that peak though still a striking 3.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $22.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 116.80K shares over the past three months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.87%, and it has moved by -41.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.21%. The short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90%. While earnings are projected to return -366.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders own 35.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 0.97%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 40585.0 shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17120.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $45539.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 22093.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66720.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3739.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $11291.0.